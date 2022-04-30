Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Drops By 49.0%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.
Shares of AMDUF opened at $65.36 on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $90.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.
