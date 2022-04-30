Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Increases By 59.0%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 596,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

