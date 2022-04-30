Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Rises By 67.8%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

