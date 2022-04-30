Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Drops By 42.6%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AVAN remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,354. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

