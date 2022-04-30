Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Declines By 45.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

BCKIF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.49) to GBX 356 ($4.54) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

BCKIF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

