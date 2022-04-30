Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Rises By 87.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBTVF. Desjardins lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

