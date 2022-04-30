Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 54.9%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BTTX opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

