Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Rises By 62.8%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

BLBX stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

