Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Rises By 62.8%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing.
BLBX stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackboxstocks (BLBX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.