Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 61.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 122,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.64.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.