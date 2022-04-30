Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 61.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 122,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

