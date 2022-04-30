Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Drops By 44.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MYN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 110,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,851. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.