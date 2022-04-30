Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Drops By 44.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MYN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 110,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,851. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

