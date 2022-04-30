Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 39.8%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDCO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

