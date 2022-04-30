Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 39.8%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDCO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

