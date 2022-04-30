Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Declines By 39.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,915,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,108,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

