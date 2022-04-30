Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Grows By 66.5%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

