Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Grows By 75.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000.
NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
