Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Expands By 78.8%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
