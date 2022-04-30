Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Expands By 78.8%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.