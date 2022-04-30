Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Decreases By 39.1%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ BZFDW opened at $0.80 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.
