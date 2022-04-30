Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Decreases By 39.1%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BZFDW opened at $0.80 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

