Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Decreases By 43.1%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $32,723,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,409,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canon by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter.

CAJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 219,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

