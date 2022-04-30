Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Rises By 65.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

