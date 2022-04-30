Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Declines By 43.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

