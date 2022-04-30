Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declines By 41.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHSCN opened at $26.45 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

