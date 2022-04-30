Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declines By 41.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHSCN opened at $26.45 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.
