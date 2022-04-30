Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 47.1%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $39.40. 7,054,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,151. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

