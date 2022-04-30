Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Expands By 200.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

