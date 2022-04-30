Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Increases By 58.5%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 316,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,097. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

