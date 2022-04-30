Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 78.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.
Shares of MGDDF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Friday. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $180.04.
