Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 68.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

