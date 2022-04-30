Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Drops By 74.8%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of Covivio stock remained flat at $$80.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. Covivio has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covivio from €83.00 ($89.25) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

