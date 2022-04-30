Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Drops By 42.5%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CytRx stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.