Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Drops By 42.5%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CytRx stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

