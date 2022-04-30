Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Grows By 189.1%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,125.0 days.

Shares of Derwent London stock remained flat at $$40.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

DWVYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

