Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 75.6%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

DOCMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 360 ($4.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

