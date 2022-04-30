Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 42.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.
DDHRF stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.