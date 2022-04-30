Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 42.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.

DDHRF stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

