Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Decreases By 68.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPMLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.