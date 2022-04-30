Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Grows By 67.7%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $43.48 on Friday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

