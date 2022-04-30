Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Grows By 67.7%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $43.48 on Friday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.
About Eisai (Get Rating)
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eisai (ESALY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.