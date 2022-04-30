Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Drops By 39.1%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

