Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Expands By 61.7%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,760,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUCR remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,859. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

