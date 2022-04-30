Short Interest in Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Declines By 56.9%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.5 days.

Europcar Mobility Group stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

