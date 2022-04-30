Short Interest in Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Declines By 56.9%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.5 days.
Europcar Mobility Group stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile
