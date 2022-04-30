Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 70.0%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,641. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17.
Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.
