Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 75.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 680,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,023. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.