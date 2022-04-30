Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 57.6%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmmi stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

