Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 57.6%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMIGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmmi stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Farmmi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

