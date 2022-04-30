Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 71.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.05 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
