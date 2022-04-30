Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 71.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.05 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.