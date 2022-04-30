Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Drops By 39.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $25.60 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

