Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Drops By 45.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $60.96 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
