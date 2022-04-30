Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Drops By 45.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $60.96 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.