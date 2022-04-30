Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Declines By 70.4%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHHHF stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.15. 613,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,354. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.14. FuelPositive has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

