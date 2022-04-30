Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Expands By 175.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBLX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 26,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

