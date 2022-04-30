Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Decreases By 47.1%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GLBZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

