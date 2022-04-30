Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 60.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 473,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.