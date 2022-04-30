Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Decreases By 43.0%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,381. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

