Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Decreases By 43.0%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,381. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
