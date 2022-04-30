Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Declines By 40.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

