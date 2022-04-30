Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Declines By 75.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

