Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 61.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HLPPY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 44,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.