Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 61.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HLPPY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 44,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.