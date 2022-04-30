Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Decreases By 41.5%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

